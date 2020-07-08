Islamic Relief Bangladesh saves many lives, livelihoods and property by implementing flood forecast-based action

Islamic Relief Bangladesh (IRB) in association with Union Disaster Management Committees (UDMCs) has taken Forecast-based Action (FbA) at Chinaduli, Kulkandi, Noarpara and Sapdhari union of Islampur Upazila under Jamalpur district to mitigate the impact of flooding with the funding of European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations – ECHO.

IRB provided an initial pilot for Forecast-based Action with dissemination of forecast and early warning information to local community, preparation of flood shelters and evacuation points, repair damage to access roads, evacuation routes and embankments, provision of first aid kits and medical support at shelters, evacuation support to most vulnerable households, protection and repair of tube wells and toilets in common and large catchment areas, distribution of water container, water purification tablet, soap and ORS to households as the major Early Action activities.

Even with a well-established forecasting system, triggering Early Action to reduce the loss and damage from floods is still a major challenge. The existing flood forecasting system in Bangladesh lacks location-specific vulnerability information and therefore disconnect between forecasts and risk/vulnerability information remains. This means that forecasts currently do not allow users to understand the potential impacts and reinforces non-responsive behaviour to forecast information.

In line with this, a voice message broadcasting platform has been developed by which location specific flood forecast has been disseminated to the local community of Islampur Upazila. This action seeks to strengthen the case for Early Action by implementing Forecast-based Action system in these flood-prone areas.

On 3 July 2020, Md. Faridul Haque Khan, Member of the Parliament (MP)of the locality visited Islamic Relief’s Supporting Flood Forecast-based Action and Learning in Bangladesh (SUFAL) project in Islampur. He talked to the families who have received tarpaulin and hygiene kits under flood anticipatory and preparedness activities. MP highly appreciated the programme and thanked IRB and its staff for implementing it. He also assured all his assistance for such projects in the coming days.

Mohammad Enamul Haque, District Commissioner of Jamalpur also visited and spoke to the beneficiaries regarding the programme. He notified SUFAL project as an outstanding initiative of Islamic Relief and thanked IRB for supporting the vulnerable people.

Md. Mizanur Rahman, Upazila Nirbahi Officer, Islampur Upazila appreciated IRB for implementing such befitting action in this area. He has also visited different EA activity and said that ‘Considering the climate perspective FbA concept is excellent. This mechanism will reduce the impact of flooding and subsequently diminish human sufferings and loss of lives.’

Islamic Relief’s Country Director Md. Akmal Shareef said, ‘Bangladesh has a long history of destructive flooding that has had very adverse impacts on lives, livelihoods and property. Having an evacuation plan in place before a flood occurs can help prevent injuries and property damage. We have supported the communities who are in need of evacuation and also provided different Early Action supports to reduce their sufferings’.

At present, post-disaster response is recognised as more defensible and visible and institutionally financeable in Bangladesh. IRB has taken both an emerging innovative approach and represented a major shift in humanitarian and flood risk financing and practice towards Early Action in Islampur Upazila.

To reduce the risk of COVID-19, remedial measures are also being taken by ensuring provision of protective gear for DMCs and volunteers.

Media Contact- Safiul Azam, 01777773713/ For project details- Sushanta Kumar Roy- 01777773785