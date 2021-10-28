Islamic Relief Bangladesh Captured Voices of Urban Communities of Bangladesh to Relay at Upcoming Cop26

“Climate Change is real, the impact is real. Therefore, the actions have to be real” said Akmal Shareef, Country Director, Islamic Relief Bangladesh.

Targeting the upcoming COP26 conferences to be held at Glasgow, U.K.; Islamic Relief Bangladesh (IRB) has conducted a consultation to capture voices of the urban communities and their expectation upon national and particularly the international climate leaders. Such initiative covered ‘City Corporations’ and ‘Pourosavas’ of 10 districts. Inputs like demand for fair share of the climate fund and so on have come out through this consultation.

“Climate Change made urban dwellers suffer from chronic stress” came as a finding of the consultation.

In this backdrop, IRB organized three sessions to share the voices with national authorities and multiple stakeholders: ‘Round table Discussion on Disaster Risk Governance at urban context’ (held on 10 October 2021), ‘Sharing the voices of urban community at national level’ (held on 14 October 2021) and ‘Climate Justice Dialogue’ (held on 16 October 2021). All of them were a mix of both off line as well as online participation.

“We plan and prepare for a lot of things, but a good portion of them go missing during implementation” said Architect Iqbal Habib, Environment Activist & Joint Secretary, Bangladesh Environmental Movement and Managing Director, Vitti Sthapati Brindo.

At the round table discussion on 10 October 2021, disaster risk governance (DRG) has been covered as the focal issue. Dr. Md. Enamur Rahman MP, Honorable State Minister for Ministry of Disaster Management and Relief, Bangladesh; attended that event as chief guest along with other guest climate specialists including Architect Iqbal Habib. Different issues of DRG, particularly regarding establishment of an effective urban policy in Bangladesh.

“We are vulnerable because we are highly exposed with such low capacity. Therefore, issues like governance and accountability are to be ensured at both national as well as international level” said Dr. Shawkat Ara Begum, Country Director, Practical Action.

The second national event was held on 14 October, 2021. Chaired by Mr. Akmal Shareef, Country Director, Islamic Relief Bangladesh; this session rather focused over sharing the voices captured through the above mentioned consultation of IRB. Opinions of the invited specialists including Dr. Shawkat Ara Begum, Country Director, Practical Action Bangladesh were taken prior to an open discussion that took place there. Through this session, IRB shared the topic mentioned issue nationally. The present climate scenario of Bangladesh along with possible way forwards came in that discussion.

“Protect rights of three groups: indigenous people, mothers and children; environment will be protected” said Akmal Shareef, Country Director, Islamic Relief Bangladesh while giving closer to the session of 14 October 2021 as chair.

“Climate change is here, it is real and its semantic experience is already so many in Bangladesh” said Judith Herbertson, Development Director, British High Commission Dhaka on the session of 16 October 2021.

After two sessions held in Dhaka, the final one took place at Sylhet, the north eastern city of Bangladesh on 16 October 2021. Organized jointly with two other local partners (‘YouthNet for Climate Justice’ and ‘Poribesh o Haor Unnayan Sangstha’); this event had Mr. M. A. Mannan MP, Honorable Minister, Ministry of Planning, Bangladesh as chief guest. With the presence of several national and local government representatives along with non-government specialists like Ms. Judith Herbertson, Development Director, British High Commission Dhaka, this event too became quite interactive after sharing the voices captured through the above mentioned consultation of IRB. The session ended with optimism and several promises made by the representatives of Bangladesh Government.

“It has been estimated that 1 out of 7 citizens of Bangladesh will be displaced by climate change by 2050, particularly due to sea level rising. Can you let us know if we will be able to live at Sunamganj, a Haor area which is extremely vulnerable, after 30 years? Or like fish, we will be needed to swim searching for land?” asked a school going local environment activist girl on the session held on 16 October 2021.

Climate change is a burning issue now days and being a conscious member of the society, Islamic Relief Bangladesh too has its own responsibilities. The journey in this endeavor has therefore been quite a learning for all the stakeholders. Finally, Islamic relief Bangladesh has handed over all such captured urban voices and their expectations towards the representatives of Bangladesh in the upcoming COP26.

