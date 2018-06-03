ISCG Support to Bangladesh Host Communities and Institutions in the Joint Response Plan for the Rohingya Humanitarian Crisis - May 2018

Response highlights

Food security and livelihoods

20,250 Bangladeshi families receiving livelihood support in Ukhia and Teknaf; Cash-for-work activities for 26,038 people; 6,230 receiving support (cash) for Food Security & Nutrition, School Feeding: 144,022 students receiving fortified biscuits daily; 2,150 households received agricultural inputs, 24 groups of 500 farmers provided with power tillers, water pumps, efficiency sprayers. 25,000 people targeted for micro-gardening and food safety kits with 4,300 reached. 2,150 received agriculture technical training. Training of Trainers for the Department of Agriculture in climate sensitive technologies and high value crops.

The Food Security Sector aims at supporting the livelihoods of the most affected host communities by creating job opportunities, income generation activities, restoring productive assets, reinforcing agriculture production (crop production, livestock, fisheries) with a special focus on marginalized farmers, large-size families, women from the poorest households, and in general the communities most affected by the Rohingya influx in Ukhyia and Teknaf.

14 organizations. Government partners: Department of Agricultural Extension, Forestry and Environment.

Water, sanitation and hygiene

Comprehensive Water Resource Potential Assessment of Ukhia and Teknaf ongoing; Central Water Quality Testing Laboratory being established for Cox's Bazar district. 2,700 Household latrines installed, Water filter (1,000) and Hygiene Kits distribution (1,050 HH); Water and sanitation support in 7 schools; 50 water points installed or repaired, provision of a contingency water supply in Teknaf. Multiple sludge treatment management units being constructed for Ukhia and Teknaf.

Top Priorities: water resource mapping, multiple harmonized waste management system (solid waste and fecal sludge).

7 organizations. Government partner: Department Public Health Engineering

Protection

50 social workers trained in child protection; 26,321 children received psychosocial support through 30 child friendly spaces; 2,062 women, 651 girls benefited from GBV response and prevention services; 3 female help desks established in local police stations; Over 80 adolescent clubs operational; multi-media campaign on ending child marriage. 33 popular theatre shows across Teknaf and Uhkia with approximately 10,660 attendees spread messages of tolerance, resilience and social cohesion.

The JRP strategy includes quick impact projects in vicinity of settlements primarily in mediation/conflict resolution with communities and local government; support for government institutions including police; expansion of psychosocial support and case management for affected children; expansion of Gender Based Violence (GBV) case management, services and programming targeting women and girls.

Child Protection Sub-Sector — 6 organizations target 54,000 for service provision in Bangladeshi communities. Working through social mobilization, community engagement and entertainment education on child health and protection concerns such as child marriage, child labour, corporal punishment and birth registration, at least 71 adults were trained in child protection and 820 adults were reached through awareness in 30 community-based sessions in host communities.

Gender Based Violence Sub Sector — At least 2,713 of the 139,057 individuals accessing GBV response and prevention services since March 2017 are Bangladeshi nationals. 10 partner organizations conduct service provision in Bangladeshi communities including those hosting refugees for GBV response and prevention.

Government partners: Department of Social Services, Police and RRRC.

Education

All 137 primary schools in Teknaf and Ukhia are targeted for grants to improve infrastructure and supplies; 30,400 learners benefiting from support; 3,697 girls and boys received pre-primary and primary education; 6 host community schools were renovated, including boundary walls, additional classrooms and sanitation facilities, 6 schools benefited from new or renovated computer centres and libraries. School adolescent girls in 15 locations involved in distance learning via smartphones.

The Education Sector working closely with the Ministry of Primary and Mass Education (MoPME) and the Directorate of Primary Education(DPEO) to support host community education services through vocational and teacher training, distribution of teaching and learning supplies, upgrade of classrooms and WASH facilities. It is estimated that until March 2020, 30,400 school students in Cox’s Bazar host communities will receive education supplies and benefit from improved libraries, reading promotion campaigns and co-curricular activities, such as sports.

Education projects that were launched in the previous years will also be sustained as a part of the JRP.

Health

Ongoing capacity support to Cox’s Bazar district hospital, Teknaf and Ukhia health complexes; Laboratory and diagnostic services being improved at Medical College in Cox’s Bazar; 8 tons of medicines provided to the Civil Surgeon Office and Sadar Hospital Working with government to strengthen surveillance of infectious diseases to respond to outbreaks and disease.

The health sector is committed to health system strengthening through support to Government facilities. Establishment of new field hospitals and inpatient facilities within the camps has also alleviated the burden on government facilities. The sector is working with the MoHFP and IEDCR in strengthening surveillance of infectious diseases and capacity to respond to outbreaks and disease threats in the host community. All reported Diphtheria cases in the host community were thoroughly investigated.

The health sector also conducted water quality testing and infection prevention control at all health facilities in and around the camps, including government facilities. Recommendations were provided to facilities with contaminated water sources.

107 organizations. Government partners: Civil Surgeon, Ministry of Health and Family Planning, DGHS coordination cell.

Nutrition

52 Outpatient therapeutic care centers being strengthened to treat and prevent acute malnutrition; 20,482 children screened and 52 treated for acute malnutrition; 623 pregnant and lactating women received micronutrient supplements; 7,123 women benefited from child feeding counselling;

The Objectives of the nutrition sector, which is co-led by Government under the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), is to prevent malnutrition related mortality and morbidity in the host community working with government counterparts to provide services for treatment of acute malnutrition in government health facilities. These include hospitals and clinics in coordination with the Civil Surgeon Office.

7 organizations.

Environment

9 grass nurseries established for slope stabilization; 23,000 households targeted for liquid petroleum gas cooking fuels distribution; Environmental Impact Assessment of Rohingya influx completed; Market and supply chain research for major agricultural commodities conducted; Elephant habitat mapping and awareness program implemented;

Strategic approach: Reforestation and planting of fast growing trees and seedling production; Environment and eco-system rehabilitation and wildlife habitat restoration through outreach and education, conservation and biodiversity protection, and strengthening agro-forestry and collaborative forest management farming systems. Provision of alternative cooking technology as part of the RRRC Clean Energy Program entails expansion of other cooking fuel alternatives including improved cookstoves, biomass briquettes and biogas to curb deforestation from firewood collection.

Longer-Term Environmental Planning for restoring the degraded lands will include watershed management & water resource mapping. Establishment of nurseries for specific trees and grasses will be established for increasing the supply chain of planting materials for soil stabilization and reforestation. Nurseries could generate an important source of revenue for host communities in the short term by providing seedlings for reforestation projects and in the long term by introducing high-value trees like fruit.

DRR/Site management

Mitigation activities: 40 kms roads rehabilitated in Ukhia and Teknaf; 20 public shelters improved; 10 bamboo footbridges and 6 footpaths installed; 10 km of Kutapalong- Balukhali canal dredged.

Institutional Capacity support for District and Local Government — human resources being provided to DC office along with GIS and Information management support. Technical and human resources support have been provided to Ukhia and Teknaf UNOs. Union Disaster Management Committees (UDMCs) have been supported in Bahachor, Teknaf Sadar, Hnilla and Sabrang Unions, along with establishment of early warning system in 4 schools, 18 wards (WDMCs), and 2 UDMCs for Bahachora and Teknaf Sador. A functionality and capacity assessment of UDMCs in Ukhia has been undertaken. Retrained 135 existing Gov’t Cyclone Preparedness Program (CPP) volunteers from Ukhia . Additional 240 CPP volunteers or 16 CPP units (16 units x 15 volunteers each) for Ukhia. Training of new 240 CPP volunteers or 16 CPP units for Ukhia covering the unions of Hadia Palang (7 units), Ratna Palang (5), Jalia Palang (1), Raja Palang (1), Palangkhali (1) and Khunia Palang (1).

Risk Assessment — cyclone shelters assessed in all 11 Unions of Teknaf (6 UDMCs) and Ukhia (5 UDMCs) Upazilas conducted in collaboration with UNOs and Disaster management committees. Public infrastructure mapping of 170 public/community buildings in Ukhia and 167 in Teknaf conducted for cyclone sheltering capacity, design, location, and state of facilities and access. Community facilities in proximity to the camps assessed for utilization as shelters along with upgrades to these public facilities such as rehabilitation of roofs, windows, and doors, and expansion of WASH facilities.

Risk Assessments have been conducted for Rajapalong and Palongkhali unions.

Communication with communities

12 themed and 5 call-in radio shows on health, water and sanitation and nutrition issues; Training of local journalists on peace and conflict reporting; joint emergency preparedness training sessions for Rohingya and host community.

Top priorities: ensure a two-way communication between the humanitarian response and the affected people using a wide range of communication channels such as radio, audio, video, print, digital and face-to-face interactions.