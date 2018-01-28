ISCG Situation Update: Rohingya Refugee Crisis, Cox’s Bazar | 27 January 2018

Highlights

688,000 new arrivals are reported as of 27 January, according to IOM Needs and Population Monitoring (NPM) Baseline survey prior to Round 8. The full dataset can be found here. The increase in the number is not as a result of a significant influx, but due to strengthened assessments.

The UNHCR Family Counting and the NPM Round 8 are ongoing. Datasets will be evaluated and triangulated. The UNHCR Family Counting and NPM will continue to monitor and triangulate the population figures and report independently based on their individual methodology.

In line with RRRC directives, the Kutupalong-Balukhali expansion site administrative boundaries will shift from zones to camps, with CiC (Camp in Charge) in each camp to lead daily administration and coordination of response.

As of 27 January, the Bangladeshi Immigration and Passports Department has registered 1.04 million people through biometric registration.

As of 27 January, the Armed Forces Division (AFD) has completed 7.7 kilometers of the main road in the Kutupalong Bakukhali extension. The AFD has also completed 2 kilometers of an additional access road.

Preparedness for the coming cyclone and monsoon season is priority.

Situation Overview

Violence in Rakhine State which began on 25 August 2017 has driven an estimated 655,500 Rohingya across the border into Cox’s Bazar, Bangladesh. The speed and scale of the influx has resulted in a critical humanitarian emergency. The people who have arrived in Bangladesh since 25 August came with very few possessions. They are now reliant on humanitarian assistance for food, and other lifesaving needs. The Rohingya population in Cox’s Bazar is highly vulnerable, having fled conflict and experienced severe trauma, and now living in extremely difficult conditions.

Population movements within Cox’s Bazar remain fluid, with increasing concentration in Ukhia, where the Government has allocated 2,000 acres for a new camp. People arrived at the new site before infrastructure and services could be established. Humanitarian partners are now building necessary infrastructure in challenging conditions, with extremely limited space.