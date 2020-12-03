ISCG Situation Report: Rohingya Refugee Crisis, Cox’s Bazar | October 2020

• As of 31 October, 366 confirmed cases of COVID-19 had been identified in the Rohingya refugee camps (75 new cases in October) with 9 deaths, according to the Institute of Epidemiology Disease Control and Research (IEDCR). 4,871 confirmed COVID-19 cases (365 new cases in October) and 71 deaths of Bangladeshis were reported in Cox’s Bazar District, according to the IEDCR.

• Violence between two criminal groups in the camps escalated at the beginning of October, resulting in intracamp displacement of at least 1,000 households and damage to dozens of shelters. ISCG – on behalf of the humanitarian community – liaised with the RRRC and law enforcement authorities, who scaled up presence in the camps to restore law and order, and to ensure the safety and security of refugees and nearby communities.

Partners provided life-saving protection and assistance, including emergency food distribution and shelter, and conducted rapid protection assessments. By the end of the month, most refugees had returned to their shelters and the unrest had subsided; however, protection and site management staff continued to support affected refugees.

KEY COVID-19 HIGHLIGHTS

1,106 isolation and treatment beds ready by the end of October (of a target of 1,900).

14 SARI ITCs operational by the end of October (of a target of 14), serving both the refugee and nearby host communities.

1,429,138 refugees and host community members received cloth masks by the end of October (of a target 1.5 million).

73,000 households received soap during October.

39,943 refugee children, adolescents, and youth benefitted from guidance on COVID-19 prevention.

63,179 refugees and host community members were reached by community-led messaging on COVID-19-related protection risks in October.