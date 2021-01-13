ISCG Situation Report: Rohingya Refugee Crisis, Cox’s Bazar | November 2020

• As of 30 November, 356 confirmed cases of COVID-19 had been identified in the Rohingya refugee camps (20 new cases in November) with 10 deaths, according to the Institute of Epidemiology Disease Control and Research (IEDCR).

• 5,180 confirmed COVID-19 cases (309 new cases in November) and 73 deaths of Bangladeshis were reported in Cox’s Bazar District, according to the IEDCR.

KEY COVID-19 HIGHLIGHTS

1,185 isolation and treatment beds ready by the end of November (of a target of 1,900)

15 SARI ITCs operational by the end of November (of a target of 15), serving both the refugee and nearby host communities

76,190 host community members in Ukhiya and Teknaf received unconditional cash grants in November as part of the COVID-19 response

89,258 Rohingya and Bangladeshi mothers were reached with COVID-19 preventive messages at nutrition facilities in November

354,297 refugee children and youth were supported in November with their learning during the COVID19 pandemic

29 Nov COVID-19 seroprevalence study was launched in Cox’s Bazar by government and humanitarian partners