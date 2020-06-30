ISCG Situation Report: Rohingya Refugee Crisis, Cox’s Bazar | May 2020

Highlights

• As of 31 May, 29 confirmed cases of COVID-19 had been identified in the Rohingya refugee camps. 673 COVID-19 positive cases had been reported in Cox’s Bazar District, according to IEDCR. For weekly operational updates by Sectors/Working Groups, see ISCG weekly update reports from May.

• On 21 May, the first two Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI) Isolation and Treatment Centres (ITC) for COVID19 were officially opened by the Government of Bangladesh in Cox’s Bazar in Kutupalong and Ukhiya Upazila.

• On 20 May, Cyclone Amphan made landfall in Bangladesh. While there was no direct hit to Cox’s Bazar, adverse weather damaged more than 1,500 shelters (1,423 partially, 118 totally) affecting more than 7,000 individuals (1,524 households). There were no fatalities. Humanitarian actors provided immediate assistance to those affected, including temporary shelter, food, safe drinking water and other vital services. Site Development partners, including Site Maintenance Engineering Project (SMEP), cleared roads and drains, and repaired damaged drains and bridges.

• On 12 May, a serious fire incident occurred in two blocks of camp 1E, injuring up to ten people, displacing 593 households and damaging 535 shelters. No fatalities were reported and those affected received shelter kits, food assistance and core relief items. Refugee volunteers played a critical role as first responders to the fires.