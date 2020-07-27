ISCG Situation Report: Rohingya Refugee Crisis, Cox’s Bazar | June 2020

As of 30 June, 50 confirmed cases of COVID-19 were identified in the Rohingya refugee camps, with 5 deaths. 2,573 COVID-19 positive cases and 34 deaths were reported in Cox’s Bazar District, according to WHO. For weekly operational updates by Sectors/Working Groups during June, see the ISCG weekly update reports.

Four new Severe Acute Respiratory Infection Isolation and Treatment Centres (SARI ITCs) opened in June, bringing the total number of active SARI ITCs to six (of 12 planned SARI ITCs) with a total of 409 active beds. “Go and See” visits to health facilities were organised for refugee and host community members as part of ongoing efforts to increase testing in the camps, improve understanding and trust between refugees and humanitarian actors, and address misinformation and rumours on COVID-19 treatment.

In June, an Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and High Dependency Unit (HDU) wing was opened in Sadar Hospital in Cox’s Bazar District, with 18 beds (10 ICU/8 HDU) to provide treatment for refugees and Bangladeshis.