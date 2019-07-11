11 Jul 2019

ISCG Situation Report: Rohingya Refugee Crisis, Cox’s Bazar | June 2019

Report
from Inter Sector Coordination Group
Published on 30 Jun 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (3.26 MB)

In line with the Protection Sector’s Strategy to put communities at the centre of emergency preparedness and response, targeted messages on monsoon risk mitigation measures are being provided through community-based mechanisms in parallel with the deployment of Preparedness Emergency and Response Units (PERUs).

On 20 June, refugees, humanitarian actors and authorities marked a UNHCR-led World Refugee Day (WRD), as part of the #StepWithRefugees global campaign, taking big and small steps in solidarity with refugees. Men, women, boys and girls, together with agencies and organizations, carried out community activities across all camps, including discussion sessions on various topics, camp cleaning campaigns, exhibitions, and art workshops, as well as indoor and outdoor games, performances and sports activities.

Joint Health and WASH assessment teams jointly investigated 6 alerts of acute watery diarrhoea (AWD) in the month of June and implemented joint response actions in prioritized camps. In response to increased number of AWD alerts, a two-week intensive hygiene promotion and AWD prevention messaging campaign was launched.

913,316 Rohingya refugees in Cox’s Bazar

906,526 refugees identified in camps according to the RRRC-UNHCR Family Counting exercise (including 34,172 registered before 31 Aug 2017).

6,790 refugees estimated in host communities in Ukhiya/Teknaf Upazilas per Needs and Population Monitoring (NPM) round 14.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Recommended reading - more ways to find related content, ‘most-read’ and ‘must read’ reports

The number of reports published on ReliefWeb recently passed another milestone: 750,000.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.