ISCG Situation Report: Rohingya Refugee Crisis, Cox’s Bazar | June 2019

In line with the Protection Sector’s Strategy to put communities at the centre of emergency preparedness and response, targeted messages on monsoon risk mitigation measures are being provided through community-based mechanisms in parallel with the deployment of Preparedness Emergency and Response Units (PERUs).

On 20 June, refugees, humanitarian actors and authorities marked a UNHCR-led World Refugee Day (WRD), as part of the #StepWithRefugees global campaign, taking big and small steps in solidarity with refugees. Men, women, boys and girls, together with agencies and organizations, carried out community activities across all camps, including discussion sessions on various topics, camp cleaning campaigns, exhibitions, and art workshops, as well as indoor and outdoor games, performances and sports activities.

Joint Health and WASH assessment teams jointly investigated 6 alerts of acute watery diarrhoea (AWD) in the month of June and implemented joint response actions in prioritized camps. In response to increased number of AWD alerts, a two-week intensive hygiene promotion and AWD prevention messaging campaign was launched.

913,316 Rohingya refugees in Cox’s Bazar

906,526 refugees identified in camps according to the RRRC-UNHCR Family Counting exercise (including 34,172 registered before 31 Aug 2017).

6,790 refugees estimated in host communities in Ukhiya/Teknaf Upazilas per Needs and Population Monitoring (NPM) round 14.