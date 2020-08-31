ISCG Situation Report: Rohingya Refugee Crisis, Cox’s Bazar | July 2020

• As of 31 July, 71 confirmed cases of COVID-19 had been identified in the Rohingya refugee camps, with 6 deaths. 3,361 COVID-19 positive cases and 60 deaths were reported in Cox’s Bazar District, according to the Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control Research (IEDCR). For weekly operational updates by Sectors/Working Groups during July, see the ISCG weekly update reports.

• 12 Severe Respiratory Infection Isolation and Treatment Centes (SARI ITC) facilities with nearly 650 beds have been established in Cox’s Bazar District, run by health partners to serve both refugees and local communities. As part of ongoing efforts to increase testing in the camps, improve understanding and trust between refugees and humanitarian actors, and address misinformation and rumours, “Go and See” visits were organised for refugee and host community members.

• COVID-19 testing capacity has increased to 1,500 samples per day following human resources and equipment support from the humanitarian community to the IEDCR Field Laboratory at Cox’s Bazar Medical College.