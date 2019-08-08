ISCG Situation Report: Rohingya Refugee Crisis, Cox’s Bazar | July 2019

Elections for refugee community representation took place in Nayapara Registered Camp between 8 and 11 July, with 49 block committee leaders and members elected for 49 blocks. Out of the 10,330 eligible refugee voters, 8,280 refugees voted representing overall 80.1% of the voter turnout. Of the overall population eligible to vote, 74% of eligible male adults voted, while 85 % of eligible female adults voted; 45% of those elected were female and 55% were male. The results of these elections showed that there is significant appetite for refugees’ active participation in camp representative mechanisms and women are ready to play leadership roles in the public sphere.

The 2019 South-Western Monsoon in South Asia has caused slope failure, flash flooding, winds and waterlogging in the Rohingya refugee camps which so far has affected 50,840 refugees, approximately 6,321 of whom have been temporarily displaced by flooding and waterlogging. 1,171 shelters have been destroyed, 9,129 shelters have been damaged in some way, and 1,056 facilities have required repair. While particularly heavy episodes of rainfall such as in the first two weeks of July have caused significant spikes in the number of incidents, sectors have been able to mobilise appropriate response within reasonable timeframes in most cases. Compared to last year, site improvement works undertaken in the dry season have enhanced both pedestrian and vehicular access to the camps during rains, and improved slope stability and drainage. However, additional funds are now necessary to ensure response can be sustained.

911,566 Rohingya refugees in Cox’s Bazar

905,754 refugees identified in camps according to the RRRC-UNHCR Registration exercise (including 34,172 registered before 31 Aug 2017).

Family Counting data also counts 6,619 refugees outside of formal camp boundaries. The methodology is based on interviews with each family, collecting gender- and agedisaggregated statistics, geolocations & protection needs.

5,812 refugees estimated in host communities in Ukhiya/Teknaf Upazilas per Needs and Population Monitoring (NPM) round 15.

NPM estimates are based on key informant interviews and triangulated through field observations and spontaneous community group discussions.