17 Feb 2019

ISCG Situation Report: Rohingya Refugee Crisis, Cox’s Bazar | January 2019

Report
from Inter Sector Coordination Group
Published on 17 Feb 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (2.2 MB)

The joint registration by the Government of Bangladesh and UNHCR was scaled up with registration sites added in Kutupalong and a camp-level information campaign. The exercise will provide identity documents to refugees and support their protection in Bangladesh.

There has been an increase in threats against women in the camps — targeting refugee volunteers and aid workers. UN and NGOs are engaging with local authorities to respond and develop an intervention strategy.

Most bamboo in the camps predates the 2018 rainy seasons and will need to be replaced.

911,000 Rohingya refugees in Cox’s Bazar

903,788 refugees identified in camps according to the RRRC-UNHCR Family Counting exercise (including 34,172 registered before 31 Aug 2017).

Family Counting data also counts 5,447 refugees outside of formal camp boundaries. The methodology is based on interviews with each family, collecting gender- and agedisaggregated statistics, geolocations & protection needs.

6,827 refugees estimated in host communities in Ukhiya/Teknaf Upazilas per Needs and Population Monitoring (NPM).

NPM estimates are based on key informant interviews and triangulated through field observations and spontaneous community group discussions.

So far over 61,700 persons have been registered through the Government-UNHCR registration exercise.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Becoming a digital humanitarian, one deployment at a time

Nine years ago, a devastating earthquake hit Haiti, and I was among many looking for meaningful ways to help, albeit from far away.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.