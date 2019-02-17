ISCG Situation Report: Rohingya Refugee Crisis, Cox’s Bazar | January 2019

The joint registration by the Government of Bangladesh and UNHCR was scaled up with registration sites added in Kutupalong and a camp-level information campaign. The exercise will provide identity documents to refugees and support their protection in Bangladesh.

There has been an increase in threats against women in the camps — targeting refugee volunteers and aid workers. UN and NGOs are engaging with local authorities to respond and develop an intervention strategy.

Most bamboo in the camps predates the 2018 rainy seasons and will need to be replaced.

911,000 Rohingya refugees in Cox’s Bazar

903,788 refugees identified in camps according to the RRRC-UNHCR Family Counting exercise (including 34,172 registered before 31 Aug 2017).

Family Counting data also counts 5,447 refugees outside of formal camp boundaries. The methodology is based on interviews with each family, collecting gender- and agedisaggregated statistics, geolocations & protection needs.

6,827 refugees estimated in host communities in Ukhiya/Teknaf Upazilas per Needs and Population Monitoring (NPM).

NPM estimates are based on key informant interviews and triangulated through field observations and spontaneous community group discussions.

So far over 61,700 persons have been registered through the Government-UNHCR registration exercise.