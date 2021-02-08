ISCG Situation Report: Rohingya Refugee Crisis, Cox’s Bazar | December 2020

• As of 31 December, 367 confirmed cases of COVID-19 had been identified in the Rohingya refugee camps (11 new cases in December) with a total of 10 deaths, according to the Institute of Epidemiology Disease Control and Research (IEDCR).

• As of 31 December, 5,401 confirmed COVID-19 cases (221 new cases in December) and a total of 73 deaths of Bangladeshis were reported in Cox’s Bazar District, according to the IEDCR.

• In December, the Government of Bangladesh relocated two groups of refugees, totaling 3,400 individuals, from the camps in Cox’s Bazar to the island of Bhasan Char. The humanitarian community, which was not involved in the relocation process, has reiterated its readiness to undertake protection and technical assessments on the island, pending the approval of the Government, and engage in a constructive dialogue on the matter.

KEY COVID-19 HIGHLIGHTS

1,292 isolation and treatment beds ready by the end of December (of a target of 1,900).

15 SARI ITCs operational by the end of December (of a target of 15), serving both the refugee and nearby host communities.

3,699 blood samples taken from the Rohingya refugee community as part of the COVID-19 seroprevalence study conducted in December.

145 oxygen concentrators distributed to Government health facilities by the end of December.

354,496 refugee children and youth supported with at-home learning in December, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

687,088 reusable cloth masks distributed to 85,886 refugee households as part of the second round of mask distribution in December.