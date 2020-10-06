ISCG Situation Report: Rohingya Refugee Crisis, Cox’s Bazar | August 2020

• On 25 August, Rohingya refugees commemorated the third mark of the mass influx of Rohingya fleeing from Myanmar to Cox’s Bazar, Bangladesh in 2017. The day was commemorated in a low-key manner, with no gatherings of more than 5 individuals permitted in the camps due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Refugees marked the day by sharing artwork and holding small gatherings in their shelters.

• Partners provided emergency assistance for damage caused by ongoing monsoon rains, including shelter repair and tarpaulin distribution, repairing latrines and facilitating temporary relocations to emergency shelters.

• As of 31 August, 101 confirmed cases of COVID-19 had been identified in the Rohingya refugee camps, with 6 deaths.

• 3,965 COVID-19 positive cases and 63 deaths were reported in Cox’s Bazar District, according to the Institute of Epidemiology Disease Control and Research (IEDCR).

• 14 Severe Respiratory Infection Isolation and Treatment Centres (SARI ITC) facilities were operational, with 513 beds ready to receive patients as well as 433 stand-by beds and 62 active isolation beds. The SARI ITCs are run by health partners, serving both refugees and local communities