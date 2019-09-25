ISCG Situation Report: Rohingya Refugee Crisis, Cox’s Bazar | August 2019

On the occasion of the World Humanitarian Day (August 19), a series of events were organized to celebrate the work of female humanitarian workers and refugee volunteers who serve their communities daily, including self-reflection sessions with community volunteers and field staff on how their work had transformed their lives and communities a Sewing for Solidarity campaign where female volunteers embroidered messages for their community. Awareness sessions, tournaments, drawing competitions were also arranged in different Child Friendly Spaces. Initiatives organized during the World Humanitarian Day fostered a sense of solidarity amongst humanitarian workers and refugees, while reinforcing positive messages and examples of women working with and for their communities.

In order to mitigate possible risks related to the planned Government of Bangladesh's VoiRep exercise, UNHCR developed a comprehensive communication strategy which targeted refugees across all camps, and specific refugee households verified for the Repatriation exercise. Key messages were developed and disseminated via diverse channels to ensure access for all, and accountability was ensured through appropriate feedback mechanisms.

The Health Sector is responding to an increased number of Dengue cases reported in the camps and host community. Minimising mosquito breeding in camps is a current priority, which requires an inter-sectoral approach.

911,566 Rohingya refugees in Cox's Bazar

905,754 refugees identified in camps according to the RRRC-UNHCR Registration exercise (including 34,172 registered before 31 Aug 2017).

5,812 refugees estimated in host communities in Ukhiya/Teknaf Upazilas per Needs and Population Monitoring (NPM) round 15.