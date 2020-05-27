ISCG Situation Report: Rohingya Refugee Crisis, Cox’s Bazar | April 2020

Highlights

• As of 30 April, no confirmed cases of COVID-19 had been identified in the Rohingya refugee camps. 24 COVID-19 positive cases had been reported in Cox’s Bazar District, according to IEDCR. From 8 April, only critical services were being delivered in the camps, to minimize the risk of spreading the virus within the camp setting. Physical distancing measures continued to be implemented in the camps.

• Urgent priorities are construction of Severe Acute Respiratory isolation and treatment centres, intensified hygiene promotion activities, two-way community engagement and training of health care workers and refugee and host community volunteers. The humanitarian community provided support to District health facilities in Ramu, Chakaria, the Sadar Hospital and the Upazila Health Complexes. Click here to see the latest ISCG COVID-19 weekly update.

• Cyclone and monsoon preparedness also gained momentum in April, with the first cyclone season approaching.

• On 15 April, a boat carrying some 400 Rohingya refugees and Bangladeshi disembarked after spending more than two months at sea. Rescued survivors were provided life-saving assistance and services by UN and NGO partners at established quarantine sites. Dangerous onward movement, including anti-trafficking and smuggling, continued to pose serious protection risks for both refugee and host communities.