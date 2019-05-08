ISCG Situation Report: Rohingya Refugee Crisis, Cox’s Bazar | April 2019

911,359 Rohingya refugees in Cox’s Bazar

Since 24 April, Cox’s Bazar humanitarian community took action to prepare for the potential impacts of Cyclone Fani on refugee camps and local populations. A huge effort has been made, in close collaboration with the Bangladeshi authorities, to inform the communities, distribute kits to protect shelters and community centres, and to set up emergency response systems. An after-action review will be organized to draw all the conclusions and lessons learnt and be ready to face the rest of the cyclone season and the coming monsoon.

Three top UN officials, the UN USG for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator, Mark Lowcock; the IOM’s Director General, António Vitorino; and the UN High Commissioner for Refugees, Filippo Grandi, in a visit to Cox’s Bazar and the Rohingya refugee camps reiterated their commitment to keep working toward safe and sustainable solutions for Rohingya refugees in Myanmar, and noted the UN efforts there to help create conditions conducive to return. They urged the international community to continue supporting the critical needs of 1.2 million people in south-eastern Bangladesh, mostly Rohingya refugees but also including the generous host communities.