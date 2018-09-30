ISCG Situation Report: Rohingya Refugee Crisis, Cox’s Bazar - 27 September 2018

Highlights

- Cyclone preparedness is the top priority. Response planning and risk mitigation efforts continue, in coordination with Government partners. Shelter upgrades continue, with 169,866 households supported with tie-down kits (80% of target) that allow shelters to resist winds up to 40 km/hr. 3,400 households have received mid-term and transitional shelters (5% of target) which can resist wind speeds of 50 and 80+ km/hr, respectively. As of 23 September 2018, 43,640 refugees have been relocated into newly developed sites or within their camps, including for landslide and flood risk mitigation, infrastructure development as well as new arrivals; 26,177 of these were due to heightened landslide risks. Safe space for emergency evacuations is urgently needed.

- Sizable funding gaps persist—with troubling consequences for multiple lifesaving Sectors. For example, Health Sector reported funding constraints related to service quality and response capacity.

- Over 13,940 persons have been verified through the Government of Bangladesh and UNHCR joint verification exercise, as of 25 September. All persons above the age of 12 received an ID card and all households received a family certificate, which will be used to provide protection and assistance in Bangladesh.

- A joint WASH/Health rapid response team was mobilized to assess and investigate risk practices based on two AWD alerts in camp 5. Results were discussed in inter-sector fora with immediate responses by WASH actors on the ground. In the past epidemiological week, no diphtheria cases were reported—for the first time since the start of the outbreak.

- At least 122 additional GBV service entry points are required to achieve full coverage for life-saving care. Approximately 85% of affected host communities have severely limited access to GBV services. A short-term action plan until December 2018 will strengthen responses to GBV among health partners including first line responders, clinical management of rape, referrals and community outreach.

- Refugee children/adolescents affected by violence, exploitation and abuse need expanded child protection services.

- Recruiting qualified teachers, particularly from the Rohingya population, remains a challenge.