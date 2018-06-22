ISCG Situation Report: Rohingya Refugee Crisis, Cox’s Bazar | 21 June 2018

Highlights

The monsoons began during reporting period with heavy downpours and an accumulated rainfall of over 600mm between 9 and 13 June. Basic response was provided across Sectors, despite serious constraints with access. Damage was reported to the following facilities: 150 learning centres, several latrines and water points, and three nutrition facilities. Since 11th May 2018, 1,048 shelters were fully damaged as well. During the rains from 10-16 June, 12 health facilities were temporarily disrupted for up to 3 days.

Safe space for evacuations is urgently needed. Mobile teams remain on standby to deploy emergency capacity related to road access, medical, protection, and nutrition needs.

As of 10 June 2018, 31,978 refugees have been relocated into newly developed sites, including relocations for risk mitigation and infrastructure development as well as new arrivals; 22,983 of these were due to landslide and flood risks. 5,277 household plots are available for relocation by end June, which would accommodate around 22,700 individuals. Relocations into Camp 4 and 20 Extensions have begun.

Shelter upgrades continue in the camps and settlements, with 190,926 households (90% of target) supported with extra tarps/rope/bamboo/wire and 75,326 households supported with tie-down kits (36% of target) to strengthen existing shelters. Stronger designs built from the same materials are being tested. Community facilities inside the camps and settlements are strengthened or decommissioned based on risk.

The Government completed approximately 20km of roads in Kutupalong, and extended an electricity line to 13km. 40km of roads have been rehabilitated by partners in Ukhiya and Teknaf communities.

The diphtheria outbreak continues, with close to 8,000 cases reported since the start of the outbreak. Routine immunization activities are continuing targeting a total of 111,775 children of age 0-23 months and 25,794 pregnant women.

Approximately, 34,000 persons were supported with livelihoods interventions and resilience building initiatives in the reporting period. That includes home-gardening, agriculture inputs, livestock targeting host communities, and some cash-for-work DRR-related activities with refugees and host communities. Child Protection Sub-Sector is reaching Bangladeshi host communities through social mobilization, community engagement and entertainment education on key child health and protection concerns, including child marriage, child labour, corporal punishment and birth registration.

Lack of access to basic services and self-reliance opportunities exposes refugees, especially women and adolescent girls, to protection and potentially harmful coping mechanisms such as trafficking, exploitation, survival sex, child marriage, and drug abuse.