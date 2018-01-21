21 Jan 2018

ISCG Situation Report: Rohingya Refugee Crisis, Cox’s Bazar | 21 January 2018

Report
from International Organization for Migration, Inter Sector Coordination Group
Published on 21 Jan 2018 View Original
preview
Download PDF (522.4 KB)

688,000 new arrivals are reported as of 21 January, according to IOM Needs and Population Monitoring (NPM) Baseline survey prior to Round 8. The full dataset can be found here. The increase in the number is not as a result of a significant influx, but due to strengthened assessments.

The UNHCR Family Counting and the NPM Round 8 are ongoing, both will evaluate and triangulate the datasets. The UNHCR Family Counting and NPM will continue to monitor and triangulate the population figures and report independently based on their individual methodology.

