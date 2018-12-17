ISCG Situation Report: Rohingya Refugee Crisis, Cox’s Bazar | 13 December 2018 (covering 27 November – 10 December)

HIGHLIGHTS

The 16 days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence was a momentous joint effort, led by GiHA Working Group with the GBV sub-Sector and the GoB, to raise awareness and galvanize action to prevent and respond to violence against women and girls. The campaign included more than 105 events including meetings between Rohingya women and government officials, discussions with men and boys, gender inclusive games, arts and interactive drama, a youth talent fair, as well as sports and skills sharing.

UNHCR welcomed Coaches Across Continents (CAC), the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) and the Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) to launch a four-day training of 75 Rohingya Refugee Football coaches from 25 camps. The initiative, supported by RRRC/Camp in Charge, aimed at mitigating protection risks for adolescents, capitalizing on the Rohingya’s enthusiasm for football to engage boys and youth in sports while weaving in positive messages with a focus on child protection. The training sessions imparted football skills, positive communication and teamwork, as well as awareness on health and wellness.

The Site Management & Site Development Sector is engaging with actors from GoB and the humanitarian community, as well as donors, to define a holistic macroplanning strategy. The Sector also supports the LGED in the preparedness phase of the construction of infrastructure funded by ADB and WB. Rehabilitation of the environment, including planting activities, will be at the heart of the strategy.

The Nutrition Sector is developing a plan to consolidate nutrition facilities and make services more effective, efficient and in line with the overall macro plan. The third SMART Nutrition Survey confirmed that malnutrition levels have stabilized, but further efforts to improve the situation will be required in 2019.

Over 50 per cent of the camps have undergone WASH Sector consolidation and partner rationalization - a full WASH package delivery is expected by each partner in a specific geographical area.