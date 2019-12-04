04 Dec 2019

ISCG Situation Report: Rohingya Crisis - Cox's Bazar | October 2019

Report
from Inter Sector Coordination Group
Published on 31 Oct 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (2.63 MB)

October marks the start of the second cyclone season in Bangladesh: the focus shifted this month to emergency preparedness, with a stakeholders workshop held on 18 October, officiated by the Senior Secretary of the Ministry of Disaster Management and Relief, and attended by the full range of Government and humanitarian stakeholders in emergency preparedness and response. During October 2019, Acute Watery Diarrhoea (AWD) cases continued to show an increasing trend in the Rohingya camps and the host community, particularly in Teknaf. The Health and WASH Sectors, and the Communications with Communities Working Group, continue to coordinate efforts with partners and Government actors including the Civil Surgeon and Department of Public Health Engineering (DPHE) in both in Teknaf and Ukhiya. An AWD awareness campaign for refugees and host community is underway as part of ongoing efforts to respond to the situation. This included the training of 104 frontline health workers on risk communication; and distribution of 7000 posters for health facilities on handwashing, use of hand sanitizers and food safety. Restrictions on telecommunications, including access to 3G and 4G in the camps continued to hamper the daily operations in the camps, including communication and coordination between staff.

