ISCG Situation Report: Rohingya Crisis - Cox's Bazar | November 2019

Tropical Cyclone Bulbul made landfall in Bangladesh on 9 November, with no significant damages reported in the refugee camps or host communities in Cox’s Bazar District. Government authorities at the District and Upazila level led a timely and comprehensive emergency preparedness response, working closely with the humanitarian community to ensure preparedness activities such as relocation of affected populations, distribution of food and shelter items and deployment of mobile health teams were on standby. The Emergency Preparedness Working Group maintained close communication with authorities and coordinated the response on behalf of agencies and organisations to ensure that preparedness activities were undertaken as per the 72-hour response plan.