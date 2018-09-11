ISCG Situation Report: Rohingya Crisis - Cox's Bazar | 5 September 2018 (covering 14th August – 27th August)

HIGHLIGHTS

Over 13,009 persons have been verified through the Government of Bangladesh and UNHCR joint verification exercise, as of 31 August. All persons above the age of 12 received an ID card and all households received a family certificate, which will be used for the provision of protection and assistance in Bangladesh. The exercise aims to consolidate a unified database for identity management, documentation, provision of protection and assistance, population statistics, and ultimately solutions.

Shelter upgrades continue, with 162,652 households supported with tie-down kits (77% of target) that allow shelters to resist winds up to 40 km/hr. 350 mid-term shelters and 1,443 transitional shelters have been constructed (2% of target), which can resist wind speeds of 50 and 80+ km/hr, respectively.

Safe space for emergency evacuations is urgently needed due to the ongoing risks of high winds and heavy rains. More land is also needed for sustainable relocation sites as severely congested camp conditions have far-reaching negative consequences. Sizable funding gaps continue to limit humanitarian capacity.

As of 26 August 2018, 41,461 refugees have been relocated into newly developed sites or internally within their camps, including relocations for landslide and flood risk mitigation, infrastructure development as well as new arrivals; 25,073 of these were due to landslide risks.

WASH and Health Sector coordination has improved further with the development of a communication and response system for diarrheal diseases to identify potential hotspots and trigger appropriate follow-up.

Despite integration of gender–based violence (GBV) into health strategies, coverage of post-rape care remains low with only 28 out of nearly 300 health facilities providing clinical management of rape (CMR) services. At least 122 additional GBV case management service entry points are required to achieve full coverage for life-saving care for the total population in need. Expanded GBV service provision is required for both refugees and host community. Approximately 85% of sites within Bangladeshi communities hosting refugees have severely limited access to GBV service provision.

Child protection services for refugee children and adolescents affected by violence, exploitation and abuse remains a critical gap. Only 19% of (identified) unaccompanied and separated children have been reunited with parents/caregivers or placed in long-term family-based care; 1000s of adolescents are in urgent need of mental health and psycho-social support.