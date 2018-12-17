ISCG Situation Report Data Summary: Rohingya Refugee Crisis, Cox’s Bazar | 13 December 2018 (covering 27 November – 10 December)

Over 32,535 persons have been verified through the RRRC-UNHCR Family Counting Exercise, as of 12 December. The Site Management Site Development Sector is engaging with all actors from GoB and the humanitarian community as well as donors to define a holistic and joint macroplanning strategy for the months to come. The third SMART Nutrition Survey in December 2018 confirmed that the malnutrition situation has further consolidated, but continues to require maintained efforts throughout 2019.

Key figures

900,998 - refugees identified in camps*, at the household level via RRRC-UNHCR Family Counting Exercise and 34,172 registered before 31 Aug 2017

6,954 - refugees (est) in host communities in Ukhiya/Teknaf Upazilas, per Needs and Population Monitoring (NPM)).