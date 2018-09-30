ISCG Situation Report Data Summary: Rohingya Crisis - Cox's Bazar | 27 September 2018 (covering 28 August - 24 September)

Cyclone preparedness is the top priority: response planning and risk mitigation efforts continue in coordination with the Government. Shelter improvements can increase wind resistance but safe evacuation spaces are vital nonetheless. A joint WASH/Health rapid response team was mobilized to investigate AWD alerts in camp 5. A short-term action plan will improve GBV responses amongst health partners until December, though expanded GBV and child protection services remain vital. Recruiting qualified Rohingya teachers is a challenge. Over 13,940 persons have been verified through the Government of Bangladesh and UNHCR joint verification exercise, as of 25 September. Sizable funding gaps persist—with troubling consequences for multiple lifesaving Sectors.