ISCG Situation Report Data Summary: Rohingya Crisis - Cox's Bazar | 05 September 2018 (covering 14th August - 27th August)

Over 13,009 persons have been verified through the Government of Bangladesh and UNHCR joint verification exercise. Shelter upgrades continue, including mid-term and transitional shelter solutions with increased wind resistance. WASH and Health Sector coordination has improved further with relation to sharing information on and responding to reports of diarrheal diseases. Despite integration of GBV concerns into health strategies, post-rape coverage remains low. Child protection services, including for adolescents, also need expansion. Space for emergency evacuations and sustainable relocations remain topline needs. Ongoing funding gaps limit humanitarian capacity.