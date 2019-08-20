ISCG Monsoon response in Rohingya refugee camps weekly update | 9 to 15 August 2019

I -SITUATION OVERVIEW

• During the reporting period, from 09 to 15 August, monsoon-related events affected1 over 396 refugees.

There was one refugee fatality due to drowning.2 Four hundred refugees were displaced.

II -KEY FIGURES

Incidents reported in Camps this week

Site Management Sector Daily Incident Reporting

396 Refugees Affected

1 Refugee Fatalities

0 Refugees Injured

400 Refugees Displaced

177 Refugees affected by 10 slope failures

219 Refugees affected by 12 events of wind/storms/rain

0 Refugees affected by floods

0 Refugees affected by lightning