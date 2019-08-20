ISCG Monsoon response in Rohingya refugee camps weekly update | 9 to 15 August 2019
I -SITUATION OVERVIEW
• During the reporting period, from 09 to 15 August, monsoon-related events affected1 over 396 refugees.
There was one refugee fatality due to drowning.2 Four hundred refugees were displaced.
II -KEY FIGURES
Incidents reported in Camps this week
Site Management Sector Daily Incident Reporting
396 Refugees Affected
1 Refugee Fatalities
0 Refugees Injured
400 Refugees Displaced
177 Refugees affected by 10 slope failures
219 Refugees affected by 12 events of wind/storms/rain
0 Refugees affected by floods
0 Refugees affected by lightning