ISCG Monsoon response in Rohingya Refugee Camps Weekly Update | 6 to 12 September 2019

I -SITUATION OVERVIEW

• During the reporting period, from 6 to 12 September, monsoon-related events affected over 28,000 refugees. There were no reported weather-related fatalities or injuries during the reporting period.

• The monsoon season in Bangladesh officially started on 17 June. However, weather-related incidents have been recorded in the Rohingya refugee camps since April. Since then, some 81,153 people have been affected and 16,958 temporarily displaced.

• In Teknaf, Chakmarkul and Camp 16 between 10 and 12 September alone, over 642mm, 376mm and 363mm of rainfall respectively was reported, which exceeded the rain gauge alert threshold of 350mm within 72h.