ISCG Monsoon response in Rohingya Refugee Camps Weekly Update | 4 to 10 October 2019 - Cox’s Bazar, Bangladesh

I - SITUATION OVERVIEW

• During the reporting period, from 4 to 10 October, monsoon-related events affected some 1,083 refugees. There were no reported weather-related fatalities or injuries during the reporting period.

• The monsoon season in Bangladesh officially started on 17 June. However, weather-related incidents have been recorded in the Rohingya refugee camps since April. Since then, some 83,147 people have been affected and 17,181 temporarily displaced.