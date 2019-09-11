ISCG Monsoon response in Rohingya refugee camps weekly update | 30 August to 5 September 2019

I - SITUATION OVERVIEW

During the reporting period, from 30 August to 5 September, monsoon-related events affected1 over 43 refugees. There were no reported weather-related fatalities or injuries during the reporting period.

The monsoon season in Bangladesh officially started on 17 June. However, weather-related incidents have been recorded in the Rohingya refugee camps since April2 . Since then, some 51,882 people have been affected and 1,558 temporarily displaced.