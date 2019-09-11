ISCG Monsoon response in Rohingya refugee camps weekly update | 30 August to 5 September 2019
I - SITUATION OVERVIEW
During the reporting period, from 30 August to 5 September, monsoon-related events affected1 over 43 refugees. There were no reported weather-related fatalities or injuries during the reporting period.
The monsoon season in Bangladesh officially started on 17 June. However, weather-related incidents have been recorded in the Rohingya refugee camps since April2 . Since then, some 51,882 people have been affected and 1,558 temporarily displaced.
The Health Sector is responding to an increased number of Dengue cases reported in the camps and host community. Minimising mosquito breeding in camps is a current priority, requiring an inter-sectoral approach to eliminate mosquito larvae breeding sites.