ISCG Monsoon response in Rohingya refugee camps weekly update | 27 June to 04 July 2019

I - SITUATION OVERVIEW

During the reporting period, from 27 June 18:00 to 4 July 18:00, monsoon-related events affected over 10,600 refugees. One 7 year old boy drowned following heavy rain. Rainfall peaked in the 72 hours between 2 to 4 July, resulting in incidents in all 34 camps.

Several facilities were damaged, including over 100 education facilities and at least 170 shelters. Response activities were hampered by heavy rainfall.