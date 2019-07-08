08 Jul 2019

ISCG Monsoon response in Rohingya refugee camps weekly update | 27 June to 04 July 2019

Report
from Inter Sector Coordination Group
Published on 04 Jul 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (274.08 KB)

I - SITUATION OVERVIEW

  • During the reporting period, from 27 June 18:00 to 4 July 18:00, monsoon-related events affected over 10,600 refugees. One 7 year old boy drowned following heavy rain. Rainfall peaked in the 72 hours between 2 to 4 July, resulting in incidents in all 34 camps.

  • Several facilities were damaged, including over 100 education facilities and at least 170 shelters. Response activities were hampered by heavy rainfall.

  • The Monsoon Season in Bangladesh officially started on 17 June. However, monsoon-related incidents have been recorded in the Rohingya refugee camps since April. Cumulatively, since 21 April, at least 32,900 refugees have been affected by landslides/erosions, wind, storm and rain.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Recommended reading - more ways to find related content, ‘most-read’ and ‘must read’ reports

The number of reports published on ReliefWeb recently passed another milestone: 750,000.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.