ISCG Monsoon response in Rohingya refugee camps weekly update | 27 June to 04 July 2019
I - SITUATION OVERVIEW
During the reporting period, from 27 June 18:00 to 4 July 18:00, monsoon-related events affected over 10,600 refugees. One 7 year old boy drowned following heavy rain. Rainfall peaked in the 72 hours between 2 to 4 July, resulting in incidents in all 34 camps.
Several facilities were damaged, including over 100 education facilities and at least 170 shelters. Response activities were hampered by heavy rainfall.
The Monsoon Season in Bangladesh officially started on 17 June. However, monsoon-related incidents have been recorded in the Rohingya refugee camps since April. Cumulatively, since 21 April, at least 32,900 refugees have been affected by landslides/erosions, wind, storm and rain.