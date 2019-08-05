05 Aug 2019

ISCG Monsoon response in Rohingya refugee camps weekly update | 26 July to 1 August 2019

Report
from Inter Sector Coordination Group
Published on 01 Aug 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (231.42 KB)

I - SITUATION OVERVIEW

  • During the reporting period, monsoon-related events affected almost 640 refugees. 86 refugees were temporarily displaced.

  • Impact on sector activities and essential facilities has been relatively limited, with no reports of key facilities damaged or destroyed.

  • The monsoon season in Bangladesh officially started on 17 June. However, weather-related incidents have been recorded in the Rohingya refugee camps since April 2 . Over 6,300 people have been temporarily displaced, while 42 have been injured. To date, the number of people temporarily displaced and injured is comparable to the 2018 monsoon season, when by the end of July around 6,000 people had been temporarily displaced and over 30 injured .

