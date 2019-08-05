ISCG Monsoon response in Rohingya refugee camps weekly update | 26 July to 1 August 2019

The monsoon season in Bangladesh officially started on 17 June. However, weather-related incidents have been recorded in the Rohingya refugee camps since April 2 . Over 6,300 people have been temporarily displaced, while 42 have been injured. To date, the number of people temporarily displaced and injured is comparable to the 2018 monsoon season, when by the end of July around 6,000 people had been temporarily displaced and over 30 injured .