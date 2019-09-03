ISCG Monsoon response in Rohingya refugee camps weekly update | 23 to 29 August 2019

I -SITUATION OVERVIEW

• During the reporting period, from 23 to 29 August, monsoon-related events affected1 over 48 refugees. Over 10 refugees were displaced in this week. There were no reported weather-related fatalities or injuries during the reporting period.

II -KEY FIGURES

Incidents reported in Camps this week

Site Management Sector Daily Incident Reporting

48 Refugees Affected

0 Refugee Fatalities3

0 Refugees Injured

10 Refugees Displaced

25 Refugees affected by 01 slope failures

23 Refugees affected by 03 events of wind/storms/rain

0 Refugees affected by floods