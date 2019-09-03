ISCG Monsoon response in Rohingya refugee camps weekly update | 23 to 29 August 2019
I -SITUATION OVERVIEW
• During the reporting period, from 23 to 29 August, monsoon-related events affected1 over 48 refugees. Over 10 refugees were displaced in this week. There were no reported weather-related fatalities or injuries during the reporting period.
II -KEY FIGURES
Incidents reported in Camps this week
Site Management Sector Daily Incident Reporting
48 Refugees Affected
0 Refugee Fatalities3
0 Refugees Injured
10 Refugees Displaced
25 Refugees affected by 01 slope failures
23 Refugees affected by 03 events of wind/storms/rain
0 Refugees affected by floods