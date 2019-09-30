ISCG Monsoon response in Rohingya Refugee Camps Weekly Update | 20 to 26 September 2019

I - SITUATION OVERVIEW

• During the reporting period, from 20 to 26 September, monsoon-related events affected1 some 333 refugees. There were no reported weather-related fatalities or injuries during the reporting period.

• While the official start of the monsoon season in Bangladesh was on 17 June, weather-related incidents have been recorded in the Rohingya refugee camps since April2 . Since then, some 81,560 people have been affected and 17,008 temporarily displaced.