ISCG Monsoon response in Rohingya refugee camps weekly update | 2 to 8 August 2019

During the reporting period, monsoon-related events affected over 200 refugees. Some 39 refugees were temporarily displaced.

Impact on sector activities and essential facilities has been limited, with only a few reports of key facilities damaged.

The monsoon season in Bangladesh officially started on 17 June. However, weather-related incidents have been recorded in the Rohingya refugee camps since April 2 . Almost 6,250 people have been temporarily displaced, while 42 have been injured.