ISCG Monsoon response in Rohingya refugee camps weekly update | 19 to 25 July 2019
I - SITUATION OVERVIEW
During the reporting period, from 19 to 25 July, monsoon-related events affected1 over 430 refugees. 120 refugees were displaced.
Impact on sector activities and essential facilities has been relatively limited. The main needs identified this week are enhanced dengue prevention measures, following an increased number of dengue cases in Dhaka and Chattogram.
The monsoon season in Bangladesh officially started on 17 June. However, weather-related incidents have been recorded in the Rohingya refugee camps since April2. Cumulatively, since 21 April, at least 50,500 refugees have been affected by soil erosion, wind, storm and rain.