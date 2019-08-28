ISCG Monsoon response in Rohingya refugee camps weekly update | 16 to 22 August 2019
I - SITUATION OVERVIEW
- During the reporting period, from 16 to 22 August, monsoon-related events affected1 over 581 refugees.
There was one refugee injured. Over 61 refugees were displaced in this week
II - KEY FIGURES
Incidents reported in Camps this week Site Management Sector Daily Incident Reporting
581 Refugees Affected
0 Refugee Fatalities
1 Refugees Injured
61 Refugees Displaced
198 Refugees affected by 09 slope failures
366 Refugees affected by 13 events of wind/storms/rain
6 Refugees affected by floods
0 Refugees affected by lightning