ISCG Monsoon response in Rohingya refugee camps weekly update | 16 to 22 August 2019

I - SITUATION OVERVIEW

  • During the reporting period, from 16 to 22 August, monsoon-related events affected1 over 581 refugees.

There was one refugee injured. Over 61 refugees were displaced in this week

II - KEY FIGURES

Incidents reported in Camps this week Site Management Sector Daily Incident Reporting

581 Refugees Affected

0 Refugee Fatalities

1 Refugees Injured

61 Refugees Displaced

198 Refugees affected by 09 slope failures

366 Refugees affected by 13 events of wind/storms/rain

6 Refugees affected by floods

0 Refugees affected by lightning

