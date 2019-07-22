ISCG Monsoon response in Rohingya refugee camps weekly update | 11 to 18 July 2019

During the reporting period, from 11 July (18:00) to 18 July (18:00), monsoon-related events affected over 2,700 refugees. Damage to facilities was reported across sectors, including to health facilities, water points, latrines, nutrition and learning centres.

The monsoon season in Bangladesh officially started on 17 June. However, weather-related incidents have been recorded in the Rohingya refugee camps since April. Cumulatively, since 21 April, at least 49,400 refugees have been affected by soil erosions, wind, storm and rain.