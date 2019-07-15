ISCG Monsoon response in Rohingya refugee camps weekly update | 04 July 2019 to 11 July 2019

I - SITUATION OVERVIEW

During the reporting period, from 04 July 18:00 to 11 July 18:00, monsoon-related events affected over 13,738 refugees. Rainfall peaked1 in the 72 hours between 5 to 7 July, resulting in incidents in all 34 camps.

Several facilities were damaged, including more than 2,000 shelters. Response activities were hampered by heavy rainfall.