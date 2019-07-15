ISCG Monsoon response in Rohingya refugee camps weekly update | 04 July 2019 to 11 July 2019
I - SITUATION OVERVIEW
During the reporting period, from 04 July 18:00 to 11 July 18:00, monsoon-related events affected over 13,738 refugees. Rainfall peaked1 in the 72 hours between 5 to 7 July, resulting in incidents in all 34 camps.
Several facilities were damaged, including more than 2,000 shelters. Response activities were hampered by heavy rainfall.
The Monsoon Season in Bangladesh officially started on 17 June. However, weather related incidents have been recorded in the Rohingya refugee camps since April2 . Cumulatively, since 21 April, at least 46,544 refugees have been affected by landslides/erosions, wind, storm and rain.