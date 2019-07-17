ISCG: Monsoon Response Plan (Moderate)

A. Monsoon Response Plan (Moderate1 )

I. Scenario

The normal monsoon season in Bangladesh, which peaks between June and August, will see 20-25 days of rain, with an average precipitation of between 400-600 mm a month.2 However, rain fall patterns can be inconsistent and single day totals of over 200 mm have been reported. While inhabited areas Cox’s of Bazar have not been historically prone to flooding, the removal of vegetation, extensive hill-cutting and other changes to the landscapes in the refugee camps have dramatically increased the risk of flooding and landslides.3 While ongoing mitigation efforts have improved the situation since 2018, serious risks remain.

For 2019 monsoon season planning purposes, the assumption for a moderate weather event is that the following number of families will be affected by incidents of flooding or landslides over the course of the season based on the number of 2018 monsoon moderate incidents (4previously referred to as level 1 incidents, June – September 2018) plus additional 25 per cent of the total incidents of each month.