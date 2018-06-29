ISCG Monsoon Emergency Preparedness and Response - Cox’s Bazar Rohingya Refugee Crisis (22 - 27 June 2018)

SITUATION OVERVIEW

During the reporting week, the monsoon rains brought 252 mm of rainfall compared to 95 mm during the previous week. The rain was particularly heavy during 24 and 25 June when a total of 194 mm were recorded. Based on the Bangladesh Meteorological Standard, both days were categorized as days with ‘very heavy’ rains. The downpour caused 65% of the week’s weather-related incidents (i.e. landslides, wind-storms and floods).Three rain gauges were installed in Chakmarkul (near Camp 21), Camp 16 and Kutupalong, complementing existing rain gauges in Cox’s Bazar and Teknaf, as well asthe Meteorological Station installed by Samaritan Purse in Camp 12. This network of rain gauges provides localized rainfall data at regular intervals throughout the day, which will allow the humanitarian community to better monitor, anticipate and respond to developments within the camps. Relocation of families at risk of landslides and flooding continued; a total of some 200 families have already moved to Camp 20 Extension and more than 100 families to Camp Extension 4. Repair of access roads, culverts, bridges and infrastructure is ongoing with continued attention to preparing for further heavy rains.