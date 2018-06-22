ISCG Monsoon Emergency Preparedness and Response - Cox’s Bazar Rohingya Refugee Crisis (14 - 21 June 2018)

Situation Overview

Emergency life-saving response remains an urgent priority. During the reporting week, the monsoon rains brought 95mm of rainfall compared to 537mm during the previous week. The weather during reporting period was marked by a four-day lull in the rains providing humanitarian workers an opportunity to repair damages from recent landslides, floods and gusts of wind. Repairs focused on bridges, culverts and access roads to ensure reestablishment of any services disrupted. Relocation of families at risk of landslides and flooding continued; in addition a number of refugees began moving into newly-developed sites in Camp 4 and Camp 20 Extensions. An Emergency Control Room (ECR) was activated within the District Commissioner’s Office, with a base in Cox’s Bazar and field locations in Ukhia and Teknaf (UNOs). Close collaboration with local authorities on preparedness and response activities will ensure ECR capacity to strengthen communication and deliver a swift emergency response. ECR is composed of the four core pillars of the response: Armed Forces Division (AFD), District Commissioner’s (DC) office, the office of the Refugee Relief and Repatriation Commissioner (RRRC) and the Inter-Sector Coordination Group (ISCG). As a Disaster Risk Reduction measure, three rain gauges were installed, by the Geological Survey of Bangladesh and the Norwegian Geotechnical Institute, in Chakmarkul, Camp 16 and Kutupalong Refugee Camp (RC) to provide more timely and localized data on rainfall.