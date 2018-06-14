ISCG Monsoon Emergency Preparedness and Response - Cox’s Bazar Rohingya Refugee Crisis (13 June 2018)

SITUATION OVERVIEW

The monsoon rains began in earnest marked by heavy downpours and high winds starting on 9 June through the 13th . Small-scale landslides, floods and gusts of wind damaged structures, bridges, culverts, drainage channels, access roads as well as water points, latrines and other facilities in both Ukhia and Teknaf. Weather conditions continue to pose serious protection, health and other risks to refugees, especially to women and children who represent over 80% of the Rohingya refugee population. Emergency life-saving response remains an urgent priority. Since 9 June, 13 refugees have been injured and received emergency assistance. One fatality was also reported in Kutupalong. The GoB’s District Commissioner (DC) has activated an Emergency Control Room (ECR) based in Cox’s Bazar with field locations in Ukhia and Teknaf. The ECR will facilitate coordination, communication and emergency response through relevant GoB entities (AFD, DC, RRRC) in collaboration with the ISCG.