IRCS Relief Services to Rohingya Displaced People in a Glance

TEHRAN, Sept. 5 (IRCS) _ The crisis of displaced people in Myanmar's Rakhine State began in August 2017, which led to the mass influx of people to Bangladesh.

Iranian Red Crescent Society (IRCS) immediately responded to the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC)’s appeal to support the influx of Rohingya displaced people.

IRCS sent its first humanitarian consignment including relief, food and medicine to Bangladesh where Rohingya refugees have fled. Iranian Red Crescent has sent three consignments for this crisis, totally, more than 100 tones. IRCS has also dispatched experienced relief workers to provide relief services to the displaced Muslims of Rohyngia.

Dr. Davood Bagheri, Iranian Red Crescent’s (IRCS) Under-Secretary General of International Affairs and International Humanitarian Law said: “IRCS also donated 65,000 Swiss francs, mostly from public donations, in response to IFRC’s emergency appeal and deployed two of its staff member as part of the FACT (Field Assessment and Coordination Teams) for two months to participate in relief provisions for the benefit of Population Movement Operations.”

When the IFRC emergency field hospital opened in Cox’s Bazar, due to lack of medical staff, an anesthesiologist from IRCS joined the hospital and served there for 2 weeks.

In addition, at the request of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies, the Basic Health Care Unit (BHCU) of the IRCS consisting of physicians and nurses deployed as part of the Emergency Response Unit (ERU) of the Federation to Bangladesh in November 2017 and stayed there until March 2017. In total, three 14-member teams from Khorasan-e Razavi, Isfahan, and East Azerbaijan provincial Red Crescent branches participated in Bangladesh ERU operation.

"According to partnership framework agreements with IFRC, ERU will head to the affected countries for a specified period of time. Depending on the level of damage, number of victims, and the allocated budget, ERU’s Arrivals and Departures are determined." Bagheri reminded.

“In accordance with an agreement between IRCS, on one hand, and IFRC and Bangladesh Red Crescent, on the other hand, the Iranian Red Crescent had decided to offer services in Bangladesh for a period of six months, which finished in March. Since then, IRCS has ended its mission in Cox Bazar and is no longer involved in relief operations to Rohyngian refugees.” he added.

Furthermore, IRCS clinic in Tasnimulkula camp was active for 4 months, and 300 patients were visited by doctors in a daily basis. All the services, including visitations, laboratory services, hospitalizing, and medicines were offered to the patients for free. Totally, more than 70 staff of IRCS medical team and50 local people rendered services for 6 months.

In 2012, Iranian Red Crescent had also sent humanitarian consignments to Rohingya people in Myanmar.