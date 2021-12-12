IRC Protection Monitoring Report: 26th October to 25th November 2021

Introduction

The IRC continued to collect, verify, and analyze data and information to identify rights violations, and protection risks for Rohingya Refugees for purpose of informing effective responses. The IRC generated quantitative and qualitative data and information related to the protection environment, protection trends over the month, rights violations, and protection risks, threats, vulnerabilities, and capacities of the affected population. The IRC’s protection monitoring activities were conducted in the following camps: - 1 East, 1 West, 6, 15, 16 in Ukiya, and 21 and 25 Teknaf. This report outlines the main findings on protection and access to services related concerns faced by Rohingya refugees. This reporting period, the IRC conducted 325 KIIs, and 38 FGDs (disaggregated as 24 FGDs with females and 14 FGDs with males).

The methodology

The IRC used mixed methods to generate qualitative and quantitative data from the camps. The methods used include:- Key informant interview which helped the volunteers to obtain information from people representing specific sub-groups amongst the refugees, gained specific knowledge about a specific topic or sector (interviewing water committees), delved and discussed sensitive topic such as relocation and not appropriate for group discussion, FGDs helped to get balanced perspective on protection concerns and access to services, and Observation provided useful protection information, particularly concerning issues on relocation that were not predicted, and helped to cross-check refugees’ responses to questions, followed up on already identified concerns (criminal activities, and limited access to services by PWDs).

Key Findings