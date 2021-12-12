Bangladesh + 1 more
IRC Protection Monitoring Report: 26th October to 25th November 2021
Attachments
Introduction
The IRC continued to collect, verify, and analyze data and information to identify rights violations, and protection risks for Rohingya Refugees for purpose of informing effective responses. The IRC generated quantitative and qualitative data and information related to the protection environment, protection trends over the month, rights violations, and protection risks, threats, vulnerabilities, and capacities of the affected population. The IRC’s protection monitoring activities were conducted in the following camps: - 1 East, 1 West, 6, 15, 16 in Ukiya, and 21 and 25 Teknaf. This report outlines the main findings on protection and access to services related concerns faced by Rohingya refugees. This reporting period, the IRC conducted 325 KIIs, and 38 FGDs (disaggregated as 24 FGDs with females and 14 FGDs with males).
The methodology
The IRC used mixed methods to generate qualitative and quantitative data from the camps. The methods used include:- Key informant interview which helped the volunteers to obtain information from people representing specific sub-groups amongst the refugees, gained specific knowledge about a specific topic or sector (interviewing water committees), delved and discussed sensitive topic such as relocation and not appropriate for group discussion, FGDs helped to get balanced perspective on protection concerns and access to services, and Observation provided useful protection information, particularly concerning issues on relocation that were not predicted, and helped to cross-check refugees’ responses to questions, followed up on already identified concerns (criminal activities, and limited access to services by PWDs).
Key Findings
37% violence, 28% coercion and 68% deprivation were reported in November.
UNHCR through survey conducted in BC reported limited understanding on the relocation process as some refugees have limited information on the situation in Bhasan Char (BC) including on available services, and the challenges associated with the registration process including the use of force by the relevant stakeholders, threats to refugees which caused fear, anxiety, psychological distress, and feeling of hopelessness for some refugees as there is no clear prospect for durable solutions.
71% of the refugees were concerned about the safety of COVID-19 vaccine, 61% were concerned about the age for vaccination, 54% were concerned about its side effects, whereas 45% were not aware of vaccination centers.
Human trafficking increased from 27% in October to 32% In November to avoid being relocated to Bhasan char, and some refugees reported no hope of repatriation as such some refugees are easily motivated by the traffickers about better life abroad.
52% of women and girls reported physical abuse, 24% of women and girls reported psychological abuse and 20% of the women and girls reported denial of resources due to IPV (98%).
The major legal services being provided include: - legal case management (81%), legal information sessions (71%), one-to-one counselling (64%),
73% of the respondents reported conflict within camps, and major causes were attributed to access to water, health, shelter.
The major child protection concerns being experienced include: - child marriage (60%), violence against women (55%), and sexual exploitation and abuse 46%.