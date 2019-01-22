22 Jan 2019

IOM starts distribution of 10,000 household kits to Bangladeshi families in Cox’s Bazar

Report
from International Organization for Migration
Published on 22 Jan 2019 View Original
© IOM
Vulnerable families affected by the Rohingya refugee influx in Cox’s Bazar, Bangladesh, receive household kits from IOM.
© IOM

Cox’s Bazar – IOM has begun a distribution of essential household items to 10,000 vulnerable local families in Cox’s Bazar, Bangladesh, where almost a million Rohingya refugees are now living after fleeing violence in Myanmar.

Global attention has focused on the plight of the hundreds of thousands of Rohingya Muslims from Myanmar sheltering in Cox’s Bazar. But many local communities in the impoverished and underdeveloped district were also affected by the arrival of over half a million destitute people in August through September 2017, which put massive strain on infrastructure and pushed up prices.

The household kits include two blankets, two floor mats, one kitchen set and three bamboo baskets. Their distribution comes as winter weather brings cold nights to the district, which faces the Bay of Bengal in southern Bangladesh.

The distribution, which is taking place in close coordination with local government, follows a survey of 48,000 households in the Cox’s Bazar’s Ukhiya sub-district conducted by IOM and local government officials to identify those most in need.

Families targeted for assistance include female-headed households and single parent families; families with family members suffering from a disability or serious illness; pregnant or lactating women; child-headed households and those with a separated or unaccompanied child; and families reliant on irregular or casual labour, or whose income fell due to the impact of the refugee crisis.

Among the first to receive the kits was 36-year-old Rahima Khatun, who has four children, one of whom has a disability. “With these mats and blankets he will be able to sleep better,” she said.

“The local community in Cox’s Bazar has been remarkably generous during the refugee crisis and we know that the need for support extends beyond those in the refugee camps. IOM is committed to extending our support to the host community and these kits will help make life more comfortable for some of Ukhiya’s most vulnerable families,” said Manuel Pereira, IOM’s emergency coordinator in Cox’s Bazar.

IOM was already working with local communities and in smaller refugee settlements in Cox’s Bazar, supporting the government of Bangladesh with medical and other services, when the Rohingya refugee crisis erupted in 2017.

Since then IOM and its partners have expanded health services for all in the area and launched several projects specifically targeting local communities with services including: disaster risk reduction; improvements to infrastructure and water supplies; support for reforestation and local farmers; and programmes aimed at developing community cohesion.

For more information please contact Fiona MacGregor at IOM Cox’s Bazar. Tel: +88 0 1733 335221, Email: fmacgregor@iom.int

International Organization for Migration:
Copyright © IOM. All rights reserved.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Becoming a digital humanitarian, one deployment at a time

Nine years ago, a devastating earthquake hit Haiti, and I was among many looking for meaningful ways to help, albeit from far away.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.