IOM Needs Assessment Report - Mental Health and Psychological Support (June 2021)

Executive Summary

A comprehensive Mental Health and Psychosocial Support (MHPSS) needs assessment was undertaken in Cox's Bazar between December 2020 and February 2021 to explore

• Main stressors impacting the psychosocial well-being of host and refugee communities

• Identify the main psychological reactions related to the specific humanitarian context

• Identify existing protective and resilient factors (at individual, family and community level)

• Gain an in-depth understanding of what the communities perceive as needed services for the improvement of their mental well-being.

A total of 1,590 individuals from the host (507) and refugee (1083) communities in Cox's Bazar area participated as respondents to a questionnaire or as participants to focus group discussions.

The key stressors that contribute to MHPSS difficulties, identified by the beneficiaries were the lack of livelihoods (62.9%), basic needs and living conditions (48.38%), safety and protection (46.77%), education (41.93%), poor health conditions (22.58%), lack of freedom of movement (12.09%), and displacement due to the refugee influx (12.09%) for the host community.

For the Rohingya refugee participants, the main identified stressors were basic needs and living conditions (62.72%), education (43.19%), safety and protection (23.66%), uncertainty (23.07%), livelihoods (18.93%), poor