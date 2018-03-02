02 Mar 2018

IOM Bangladesh: Rohingya Refugee Crisis Response - External Update, 23 February — 1 March 2018

Report
from International Organization for Migration
Published on 01 Mar 2018
Key Highlights

  • 671,000 cumulative arrivals were reported in the IOM Needs and Population Monitoring (NPM) Round 8 site assessment. The decrease of 17,000 cumulative arrivals compared to the last round is not a result of the population return, but rather the use of a more detailed and accurate methodology to estimate total population figures.

  • This week, Protection mainstreaming and Gender-Based Violence (GBV) staff, in coordination with Mental Health and Psychosocial Services (MHPSS) team, facilitated a protection mainstreaming training for 18 site management field staff and volunteers who work in the IOM information hubs. This one-day training included an overview of the identification of extremely vulnerable individuals, the associated risks, and how to make safe referrals — including how to handle GBV-related disclosures and cases in the field.

  • To expand health services, IOM will start shortly the construction of multiple facilities including Madhurchara AA, Burmapara and Balukhali Makeshift MM. The construction of four temporary structures has begun in the south east of Ukhia to house the Research Training and Management (RTM) International health teams.

Situation Overview

Since 25 August 2017, an estimated 671,000 Rohingya have crossed into Bangladesh fleeing violence in Myanmar’s Rakhine State, increasing the total Rohingya population in Cox’s Bazar to over 884,000. New arrivals are living in spontaneous settlements with an increasing need of humanitarian assistance—including shelter, food, clean water, and sanitation.

Additionally, with the rainy season fast approaching, there is an urgent need to continue strengthening preparedness measures and raising awareness among the refugee population regarding potential landslide and flood risks.

In order to respond to these risks collectively and comprehensively, IOM continues to work closely with the Government of Bangladesh and the humanitarian community. IOM and its partners continue to scale up operations to respond to the needs of new arrivals, existing Rohingya, and affected host communities.

