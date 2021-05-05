IOM Bangladesh: Rohingya Humanitarian Crisis Response, Situation Report on the Fire Response (One Month Later)

SITUATION OVERVIEW

Since March 22, |OM has been responding to the massive fire that broke out in three |OM-managed camps (9, 8W, 8E) in the Kutupalong area in Cox's Bazar. According to the Rapid Joint Needs Assessment, the disaster affected 48,267 individuals, including 24,809 women and girls.

IOM continues to assist affected refugees and host community members with their immediate needs. Since day one, refugees have been able to access live-saving services, such as food, water, protection and health services, emergency shelters and non-food items. Nonetheless, |OM is now focused on the long-term needs of those affected. Rebuilding efforts have already started, access roads have been cleared, some facilities rehabilitated and services reinstated.

Efforts to protect those affected are ongoing and coordination with other humanitarian actors is continuously strengthened to ensure a coherent response. Despite these efforts, with the monsoon season ahead, significant challenges remain. OM is mobilizing all its resources to ensure the urgent and long-term needs of all those affected are met, and that fire preparedness mechanisms are in place to prevent and mitigate similar incidents.